Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal looks drop dead gorgeous as she poses in a black sheer saree; See PICS tak

Sakshi Agarwal, who is known for her stint in Bigg Boss Tamil, shares her gorgeous photos wherein she was seen nailing a saree look like a pro. Check it out.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal is one of the most promising actresses in the South film industry. In fact, she is among those celebs, who are known for their impeccable fashion sense. Be it a traditional outfit, or a stylish garb, Sakshi can pull off every ensemble like a pro. From her airport looks to casual and stylish appearances, the diva never fails to impress the fashion police.

Sakshi often shares her stunning photos on her Instagram handle, proving that her fashion game is always on point. Recently, the actress left everyone mesmerized with her gorgeous saree look that speaks volumes about her fashion sense. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sakshi shared a couple of her stunning pictures wherein she can be seen showing off her flawless beauty. In the clicks, the actress looked beautiful in a black transparent saree with matching jewelry. Her makeup game and hairdo looked on point. Sakshi can be seen posing for the camera with utmost perfection. The actress also shared different positive quotes in the captions. One of the posts was captioned as, “One day the people who dint believe in you,Will tell everyone how they met you.”

Take a look at Sakshi Agarwal’s Instagram post below:

To note, Sakshi Agarwal is also known for her dedication to fitness. Even during the pandemic, the stunner made no compromises to her workout regime and used “innovative ideas” to work out at home. Talking about the same, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sakshi shared her workout routine and revealed that she uses a suitcase for her exercise regime. She said, “Lot of people feel maintaining physical fitness during lockdown with no access to gym or fancy equipment is tough! But that’s not true, you can use innovative ideas to work out. For eg, just take any small suitcase, fill it with clothes to suit your workout goal in terms of weight and get going! You can even use two suitcases.”

