  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal sets the temperature soaring with a new PHOTO in traditional half saree

In the new photo where she is seen in a traditional Tamil Nadu attire, she looks vibrant as she can be seen grinning ear to ear.
7878 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal sets the temperature soaring with a new PHOTO in traditional half sareeBigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal sets the temperature soaring with a new PHOTO in traditional half saree
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sakshi Agarwal shot to her fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, has been actively using the social media to gain more fans and followers. While her photos have never failed to make the headlines, her new photo is now going viral. In the photo, she can be seen grinning ear to ear. In the traditional Tamil Nadu attire, she looks vibrant in the new photo. The moment she shared the picture, it received many comments on Instagram. 

Before the lockdown was imposed, she took a break from her entertainment career and went on a holiday in Goa. Recently, she made the headlines after she narrated her workout routine with a set of photos. Sakshi was seen sharing screen space with a couple of big names from Kollywood, including Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar. Her first film was with Nayanthara and Arya, the Atlee directorial Raja Rani in 2013. Thereafter, she has been part of many megahit films in supporting roles. She was seen in Rajinikanth's Kaala and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Karate Kalyani alleges flaw in voting system post eviction: I wanted to stay for 5 weeks

In the reality show, it will be fair to say that Sakshi Agarwal literally owned the show until her eviction. Her bittersweet relationship with co-contestant Kavin was the focus point of the whole season. She stayed in the house for seven weeks. Meanwhile, Sakshi Agarwal will be seen sharing screen space with Raai Laxmi starrer Cinderella. She will also play a key role in GV Prakash's Aayiram Jenmangal.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video
Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has all the attention at just the age of 15. Check out
Ranveer FOOLS Sushant to steal a KISS from Ankita Lokhande in front of him
Taimur’s GREEN boots and him adjusting his cap shows he’s already a fashionistaaaaa
Emotional Deepika Padukone breaks down during the trailer launch of Chhapaak #Throwback

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement