Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal sets the temperature soaring with a new PHOTO in traditional half saree

Sakshi Agarwal shot to her fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, has been actively using the social media to gain more fans and followers. While her photos have never failed to make the headlines, her new photo is now going viral. In the photo, she can be seen grinning ear to ear. In the traditional Tamil Nadu attire, she looks vibrant in the new photo. The moment she shared the picture, it received many comments on Instagram.

Before the lockdown was imposed, she took a break from her entertainment career and went on a holiday in Goa. Recently, she made the headlines after she narrated her workout routine with a set of photos. Sakshi was seen sharing screen space with a couple of big names from Kollywood, including Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar. Her first film was with Nayanthara and Arya, the Atlee directorial Raja Rani in 2013. Thereafter, she has been part of many megahit films in supporting roles. She was seen in Rajinikanth's Kaala and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam.

In the reality show, it will be fair to say that Sakshi Agarwal literally owned the show until her eviction. Her bittersweet relationship with co-contestant Kavin was the focus point of the whole season. She stayed in the house for seven weeks. Meanwhile, Sakshi Agarwal will be seen sharing screen space with Raai Laxmi starrer Cinderella. She will also play a key role in GV Prakash's Aayiram Jenmangal.

Credits :Instagram

