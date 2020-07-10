Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal shares about her drastic transformation: Pain at every stage was worth it

Sakshi Agarwal took to Instagram and penned a powerful note about how she went through drastic body transformation without going under the knife.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal is super active on social media and has been treating her fans with some amazing photos and videos of herself. Amid lockdown, she has also been sharing workout videos and is keeping us inspired to stay fit at home during self-quarantine period. This time, Sakshi has penned a powerful note on her glamorous body transformation and fans are super proud of her. Her words and transformation have left many inspired.

Sakshi took to Instagram and penned a powerful note about how she went through drastic body transformation without going under the knife. She also mentioned about being bullied in the school but she didn't let anything ever affect her studies. In her long post on Instagram, she wrote, "I have never starved myself, or gone for any “under the knife” procedures or any fat burners or anything artificial and thats why it did take a long time, but the pain at every stage was Worth-It! Really Worth-It! It has taught me a lot today."

She further also shared about being at the right place now and that she is proud to post her throwback picture. The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame writes, "I am at the “Right” place right now , proud to post my old college Picture on social media , coz a few years back I wouldn’t have been able to do it,and I am sure destiny will continue to take me to many more “Right” places!."

Read her full Instagram post below:

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×