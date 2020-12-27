Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal's hot sun kissed photos in bikini set the internet on fire; Take a look

Sakshi took to Instagram and shared a few photos of herself soaking in the sun and they are too hot to handle.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal sets the internet on fire with her stunning photos in bikini. The actress is away from all the chaos of the city to enjoy a calm and peaceful time on the beach in Goa. Sakshi took to Instagram and shared a few photos of herself soaking in the sun and they are too hot to handle. One can see, the stunner looks mesmerising in yellow sunflower print bikini. She captioned one of the photos as "I got sand on my back and sun on my face."

Sakshi Agarwal sure knows how to grab attention with her gorgeous and hot pictures. The Bigg Boss fame is super active on social media and keeps her fans updated about everything. From sharing working videos to treating fans with stunning photos, Sakshi has been in the news. She shot to fame after her participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. The actress has yet again taken the internet by storm and how. Check out her latest photos below.

Sakshi has featured in films featuring Kollywood biggies, including Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar. She made her debut in Kollywood with Atlee Kumar directorial Raja Rani, where she shared the screen space with Nayanthara and Arya.

Meanwhile, Sakshi Agarwal will be seen sharing screen space with Laxmi Raai starrer Cinderella. She will also play a key role in GV Prakash Kumar's Aayiram Jenmangal.

