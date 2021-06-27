Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal's latest photos in floral dress are too hot to handle

Sakshi Agarwal is raising the temperature like never before and fans can't get enough of her look.

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sakshi Agarwal never fails to grab our attention over her fashion choices and fitness. The stunner has taken social media by storm yet again with her latest photos in a floral print dress. Sakshi Agarwal is raising the temperature like never before and fans can't get enough of her look. Sharing these photos on Instagram, she wrote, "You wanna be “at war with yourself and at peace with the world” Or “At peace with yourself and at war with the world”? Which one would you choose? Think about it!"

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sakshi shared what kept her in good shape and motivated to workout during the lockdown. Sakshi shared, "During the lockdown, physical and mental health was at the stake for a lot of us and that's the reason I started looking up to fitness for myself and to deal with the anxiety. I could work out at home by just keeping water bottle and other stuff basic stuff and basically, the idea was you don't need a gym. Where there is a will there is a way. If you really want to do something, you can do it even in the small space. When I noticed that a lot of people loved this idea, they started following my workouts and I could see it was helping a lot of people. It inspired me more. Our body is like a temple for us like it depends on how you take in and care about it."

Also Read: Sakshi Agarwal lights up the internet as she dons traditional bridal attire in her recent photoshoot

On the work front, Sakshi Agarwal will be seen sharing screen space with Laxmi Raai in the upcoming film, Cinderella. She will also play a key role in GV Prakash Kumar's Aayiram Jenmangal.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×