Bigg Boss Tamil fame Samyuktha Shan marries second time, ties knot with cricketer Kris Srikkanth’s son Aniruda

Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, more popularly known as Samyuktha Shan, entered wedlock once again on November 27, 2025. The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 contestant, actress, entrepreneur, and social media influencer exchanged her vows with former cricketer and commentator Aniruda Srikkanth.

Samyuktha Shan ties the knot with Aniruda Srikkanth

Samyuktha made her marriage official to the world with a post on her social media handle. The actress was seen wearing an ethnic gold-colored saree adorned with minimal jewelry as Aniruda tied the knot with her in a traditional ceremony.

Meanwhile, Aniruda Srikkanth opted for a traditional gold-colored shirt and veshti (dhoti), complementing his wife's look gracefully. The couple appeared all smiles.

As Samyuktha shared her happy moments, The GOAT actress Sneha commented, "Congratulations darling... soooo happy for you." Actresses Aishwarya Rajesh and Manjima Mohan also sent in their wishes.

Who are Samyuktha Shan and Aniruda Srikkanth?

Samyuktha Shan is a popular actress and model who is widely recognized for her appearance in Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Over the years, she has appeared in several notable films, including the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Varisu.

The Vamshi Paidipally directorial featured Samyuktha as Vijay's sister-in-law, paired opposite actor Shaam. She has also appeared in Tughlaq Durbar starring Vijay Sethupathi, My Dear Bhootham, Coffee with Kadhal, and more.

Her marriage to the former cricketer marks her second union, as she was previously married to businessman Karthik Shankar. She had reportedly fallen in love with the Dubai-based entrepreneur earlier, but later ended the marriage after discovering that he had allegedly been living with another woman for more than four years.

Samyuktha also shares a son named Rayan with her ex-husband. Apart from acting and modelling, she is involved in entrepreneurial ventures and stays active on social media.

Meanwhile, Aniruda Srikkanth is a former professional cricketer and the son of 1983 World Cup legend Kris Srikkanth. He played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and later for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

After retiring from cricket, he transitioned into commentary and has appeared as a commentator for various matches. Aniruda was previously married to model and actress Arthi Venkatesh, making this his second marriage as well.

