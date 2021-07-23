Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sandy Master & wife Dorathy Sylvia blessed with a baby boy; Former shares a VIDEO

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Sandy Master and his wife Dorathy Sylvia are blessed with a baby boy. Yes, the adorable couple of the Kollywood industry has welcomed a new member to their family. Sandy Master took to Instagram and shared the first glimpse of their baby boy and wrote, "Our king is born. Love you so much my dear kannamma." The cute video sees Sandy holding the tiny hands of his newborn and we are all hearts.

Meanwhile, fans have been dropping heart emoticons and showering the newborn with blessings in the comment section of Sandy's Instagram post. The family recently hosted Dorathy's baby shower with their close friends and family members including Kala master, Dhivyadharshini, Madhavi Raj, Rio Raj, Robo Shankar, and others in attendance. Sharing baby shower photos on social media, the new mommy wrote, "Thank you for all the constant blessings and prayers. 9th Month Baby shower done at our Home Sweet Home. Nothing but Grateful forever for all your love. For our Family."

Meanwhile, check out Sandy Master's post here:

Sandy Master and his wife Dorathy Sylvia got married in a traditional wedding on August 20, 2017. They got blessed with a daughter named Suzzannah Michelle, and are now proud parents of a second child, a baby boy.

Sandy has worked as a choreographer for many movies. Sandy made his TV debut with the show Maanada Mayilada.