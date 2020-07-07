  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sherin Shringar pens a note as she shares about her incredible body transformation

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Sherin Shringar recently took to social media and shared about her weight loss journey and her latest Instagram post has taken social media by storm.
Actor and DJ Sherin Shringar, who rose to fame with the reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil 3, has left everyone amazed with her glamorous transformation. The stunner recently took to social media and shared about her weight loss journey and her latest picture has taken social media by storm. Sharing a then and now collage picture of herself, Sherin wrote, "One year and some 10 kgs later! I was happy with the way I looked then, I am happy with the way I look now. Losing weight is easy, taking back hurtful and harmful words is not! You can be the reason behind someone's smile or someone’s tears, choose wisely!." 

In her other Instagram post, she also shared some weight loss tips. Sherin Shringar wrote, "These are a few lifestyle changes that have really helped me get back in shape, hope it helps you all too! Don't stress about the destination, enjoy the journey!." Sherin is getting a lot of positive comments on social media for the same. Fans have been showering her with lots of love and are also thanking the actress for inspiring them. People are encouraging her to post more such photos and posts.  

Check out Sherin Shringar's Instagram post below: 

Earlier, Sherin slammed people who body shame others and urged people to be positive. In her long Instagram post, she wrote, "Yes, people are very quick to make hurtful assumptions based on appearances, proving the point that we do indeed live in a superficial world and reinforcing the concept of self-love and self-acceptance." 

Credits :Instagram

