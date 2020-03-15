Bigg Boss Tamil fame Suja Varunee shares adorable moments of her baby boy as he enjoys first beach visit

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Suja is super active on social media and keeps sharing adorable photos of her baby. Recently, Suja took to Instagram and shared some beautiful moments of her baby boy as he enjoyed his first beach visit.

Actress and Bigg Boss Tamil fame Suja Varunee got married to her long-time boyfriend and actor Shiva Kumar in 2018. The couple got married as per Hindu traditions in 2018 and are blessed with a baby boy. Suja delivered her first child on August 21, 2019. The actress is super active on social media and keeps sharing adorable photos of her baby. Recently, Suja Varunee took to Instagram and shared some beautiful moments of her baby boy as he enjoyed his first beach visit. She also shared a cute video of her son enjoying time in the pool for the first time with Shiva Kumar.

Shiva, the grandson of the legendary actor Siivaji Ganesan also took to Instagram and shared a few photos. He wrote, "My little simba just had a great time with his 1st swim, his first beach visit and first pram ride Love your kids and be the best Father ever!! What more could they ask for." On the other hand, Suja captioned it, "Exploring Nature With My Baby Adhu." Check out photos and video below.



Suja Varunee is all set to make her comeback on the TV show ‘Speed Get Set Go’. Fans of the actress are super excited as she is set to return after a good break. Suja might be seen in the show along with her husband Shiva Kumar.

Sharing the news with her fans, Suja wrote, “After a year I’m making my appearance in Speed Show! Thanks for always supporting me as a family and now as a couple @shivakumarr20 ! Very much excited to stand in front of the lights & camera! The show was awesome & super fun, hosted by our very own DD! Hope you guys like it... Will keep you updated on the show’s telecast! (sic)”

