Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar to get married for the fourth time?

Bigg Boss Tamil fame and mother of 3 kids, Vanitha Vijayakumar got married to her longtime filmmaker boyfriend Peter Paul last year in June. Their wedding grabbed a lot of attention. However, they parted ways within a few months of their marriage due to Peter Paul's alcohol addiction. Vanitha's marriage and personal life has always been the talk of the town. The actress recently met an astrologer who predicted that she will get married for the fourth time. Yes, you read that right!

He predicted that Vanitha will get married again and her future husband's name will start with the letter 'S'. The astrologer also predicted that there are high possibilities of Vanitha getting into politics. Meanwhile, Vanitha Vijaykumar has shocked her fans by uploading a photo of her with comedy actor Powerstar Srinivasan. The photo is actually a still from their upcoming film but it went viral in no time.

To unversed, Vanitha first got married to Akash and they have a son and a daughter together. They got divorced after 7 years of marriage. She later married a businessman from Andhra Pradesh, Anandaraj. Even this marriage didn't last and they decided to part the ways. Vanitha and Anandraj have a daughter together.

She got married for the third time to Peter Paul, who is already married and a father of two children. Recently announcing that she is not married and very much single after her divorce with Peter, Vanitha Tweeted, "Just to let you guys know...am very much single and available.... staying that way...don't spread any rumours nor believe them." (sic)

Also Read: Priya Mani opens up on her relationship with husband Mustafa amidst accusations by ex wife Ayesha