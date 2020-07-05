  1. Home
Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar SLAMS Kutty Padmini for passing comments on her personal life

After Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar has slammed Kutty Padmini for making personal comments on her.
Bigg Boss Tamil fame Vanitha Vijayakumar is known for her bold and straightforward attitude. Post her wedding with her longtime boyfriend and filmmaker Peter Paul, Vanitha has received mixed reactions on social media from fans as well as celebs. After Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Vanitha Vijayakumar has slammed Kutty Padmini for making personal comments on her. Kutty Padmini recently advised Vanitha Vijayakumar on her YouTube channel and this has irked Bigg Boss Tamil fame. 

Vanitha Vijayakumar in her long social media post wrote, "Dear @KuttyPadhmini sorry to have to comment here but you spoke here not to me..u could have had me in an interview..I would have obliged since I respect u...but now u proved ur intentions...let me tell u one thing..ty for your worst suggestions on dumping my kids ...I m unlike u your children's future in media...unfortunately I'm talented enough to earn money without involving gossip and useless talks about people who are not in my life...and u know what aka I HAVE A LIFE...I hope this gives you the cheap publicity ur looking for ur channel..god bless."  

Reacting to Vanitha's anger, Kutty Padmini took to social media and accepted that she made a mistake and also apologised. "Hi Vanitha I am matured enough to say sorry if I have hurt you I bless you I feel sad u dint understand me, [sic] Kutty Padmini replied to Vanitha's tweets. 

