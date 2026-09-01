Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10: 21 contestants rumored to appear on Vijay Sethupathi hosted show

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi , is all set to air on TV and OTT from September 6, 2026. As the show is just days away from its premiere, here’s a list of contestants who are expected to appear on the show.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10

As per reports, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is set to introduce 21 new contestants from all walks of life. Here’s the list:

1. Joy Crizildaa: Indian stylist and designer who made buzz after her alleged relationship with actor and chef Madhampatty Rangaraj.

2. Priya Raman: Actress and TV host known for a variety of roles in South Indian cinema. Her husband, Ranjith, had appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil 8.

3. Janani Ashok Kumar: Tamil Television actress and content creator, known for shows like Sembaruthi and Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar

4. Dolly: Cooku With Comali fame and dancer, Dolly is expected to make an appearance this edition as a contestant.

5. Murali Vijay: Former Indian team cricketer is likely to appear on the show this season.

6. Aryan: TV Actor and Cooku With Comali fame Shabana Shajahan might be part of the show, creating excitement among fans.

7. Puvi Arasu: Tamil soap opera actor, athlete, and dancer is heavily rumored to appear on the show.

8. Prashanth Rangaswamy: YouTuber and film reviewer, mainly known for his South movie reviews, is speculated to appear as a contestant.

9. Navin: An actor primarily known for his lead roles in popular soap operas.

10. Vinoth Babu: A popular television actor known for leading the show Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum.

11. Kuraishi: A comedian and mimicry artist who rose to fame through Kalakka Povathu Yaaru and Cooku with Comali.

12. Cynthia Vinolin: A professional dancer and television personality who is the sister-in-law of popular choreographer Sandy Master.

13. Akshitha Ashok: A dancer, actress, and social media influencer known for her role in Katrukkenna Veli.

14. Farina: A well-known television anchor and actress widely recognized for her negative roles.

15. Hema Rajkumar: A household name across Tamil Nadu because of her roles in Tamil TV series, especially playing Meena in the daily soap Pandian Stores.

16. Baanumathi: An actress who gained recognition through her performance in a youth-centric show.

17. Karishma: A non-celebrity contestant shortlisted through auditions.

18. Muniyamma: A common woman contestant selected through auditions.

19. Jason Koushi: An everyday citizen selected from the pre-show Common Man.

20. Swapna: A celebrity makeup artist and digital creator known for her styling work in the entertainment industry.

21. Gayu Sri: A young TV actress who garnered a strong fanbase for her role in the serial Aaha Kalyanam.

As Vijay Sethupathi hosts Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, this makes his third consecutive season after Kamal Haasan exited the show. The reality TV programme is set to air and stream on Vijay TV and JioHotstar, respectively.

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