Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 The Common Man OTT: When and where to digital pre-show online

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10: The Common Man is the latest digital pre-show gearing up to stream online. As the reality TV programme is set to hit OTT screens soon, here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil 10 The Common Man

According to an official update, Bigg Boss Tamil 10: The Common Man is set to premiere on the OTT platform JioHotstar and will begin streaming online from August 16, 2026.

Official promo and details about Bigg Boss Tamil 10 The Common Man

Bigg Boss Tamil 10: The Common Man is a brand-new, 21-episode pre-launch reality game show format introduced ahead of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10. The show aims to select non-celebrity contestants from across Tamil Nadu for the main house.

The show will feature ordinary people from different backgrounds, divided into red and blue teams. They will undergo intense physical, mental, and analytical tasks to compete for a coveted spot in the main show. The individual who wins this pre-show phase will earn a guaranteed entry as a contestant into the main Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 house.

While Vijay Sethupathi will return to host the main show, former contestant Maya S. Krishnan will host the selection rounds for the pre-show. Moreover, former contestants and winners Aari Arujunan, Raju Jeyamohan, and Oviya Helen will serve as judges and evaluate the participants’ gameplay.

The Common Man will put aspiring contestants through a series of challenges before they can earn a place in the main Bigg Boss house. The contestants will face games and tasks designed to test their physical strength, mental agility, emotional resilience, and decision-making skills.

The exact number of contestants who will make it to the main house has yet to be officially revealed. If the Tamil edition follows a format similar to Bigg Boss Telugu 9 , around four to six contestants could potentially make it to the main house. The show will air on Vijay TV, with episodes scheduled at 10 PM on weekdays and 5:30 PM on weekends.

While an official update is yet to be made, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is expected to have its grand premiere on September 6, 2026, with Vijay Sethupathi returning as the host.

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