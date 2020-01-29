Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 fame Mahat Raghavendra and his girlfriend Prachi Mishra to tie the knot TOMORROW

Mahat Raghavendra took to his Instagram space and stated that he will be getting married to the love of his li

Popular actor Mahat Raghavendra, who is known for his key roles in films like Thala Ajith starrer Mankatha and Thalapathy Vijay's Jilla, rose to his fame after his participation in the second season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss. While we all know the drama that followed his entry to the show with co-contestant Yashika Aannand, he settled down his scores with his girlfriend and former Miss India, Prachi after getting eliminated from the show.

Last year, Mahat and Prachi got engaged and the couple is all set to tie the knot tomorrow. He took to his Instagram space and shared a photo collage while revealing that their wedding will take place tomorrow.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “When someone asks me how it all began, I don’t really know what to say. It just happened and it just felt so right. You came into my life and made everything a little better. We have been through it all- learnt from the bad days and celebrated the good ones. And most importantly, only grown to understand each other better with every bit of it. To think that we are just a day away from being married, I feel lucky and blessed to have come a long way. I’ve enjoyed every day with you Prachi. And I am excited to see what the future holds for us. Even if we are lost in translation, I know we’ll have a good time! Thank you. I love you. Thank you FOR BEING YOU”.

