Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 fame Kavin to be seen in Siva Karthikeyan's Doctor? Deets inside

Kavin, who rose to fame after his participation in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, will be seen in the next movie of Siva Karthikeyan, Doctor.

Talking about the well known faces of Kollywood in recent times, Kavin, who rose to fame after taking part in the third season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, got instant fame. His bittersweet relationship with co contestant Losliya was the show’s major portion. Though his relationship with Losliya was not welcomed by the audience, many supported him, and it made him gain a huge fan base. In what comes as good news to his fans, Kavin has been roped in to play a key role in Siva Karthikeyan’s doctor.

According to a report in The Times Of India, the actor was even spotted in the sets of the film, and soon the makers will reveal his role officially. Directed by Kolamavu Kokila fame Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan himself in association with KJR Studios. According to reports, the movie went on floors in the month of December last year and the first schedule has already been completed.

Meanwhile, Siva Karthikeyan is also shooting for his next film, Ayalaan, directed by Ravikumar. The film will have music by AR Rahman. It is to be noted that just like the director’s last movie Indru Netru Naalai, Ayalaan will also be a sci-fi comedy. It was reported earlier that the film will have Rakul Preet Singh as the leading lady. It is expected that the makers will announce the rest of the cast soon.

Credits :The Times Of India

