Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 hosted by Kamal Haasan aired again amid COVID 19 lockdown

The third season of Tamil Bigg Boss 3 is being aired again on Vijay TV amid the lockdown for COVID 19.

In what came as an exciting piece of news to the fans of reality show Tamil Bigg Boss, the show’s third season is getting a rerun and the same was announced by Vijay Television on social media. With an exciting new video promo, it was announced that the show was getting a rerun from March 30. Hosted by Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss is one of the popular reality shows of Tamil Television. With a lockdown imposed by the central government, the re-telecast is expected to provide the much-needed entertainment to the fans.

The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil had many popular contestants and there were many controversies in it. One of the contestants Madhumitha attempted suicide and she was ousted from the house. Saravanan, who was among the popular contestants, was evicted after he openly bragged that he has molested women in bus when he was a youth. Sherin Shringar, who is a yesteryear actor, spoke about Cauvery controversy, which was also slammed by people.

The show reached its peak during the love triangle drama by Kavin, Sakshi Agarwal and Losliya. Independent singer Mugen Rao, who has a huge fan base, won the title of the season, while Sandy master emerged as the runner. The show saw many senior contestants including news anchor and actor Fathima, singer Mohan Vaidya, Vanitha Vijayakumar, controversial model Meera Mitun among the others.

