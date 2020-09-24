Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 to be launched on October 4; Watch Kamal Haasan’s teaser VIDEO

The makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 shared a teaser video of Kamal Haasan, where he can be seen saying how he will treat everyone equally no matter how they behave.

At a time when fans are desperately waiting to know the premiere date of the fourth season of the reality show Tamil Bigg Boss, the makers have revealed that the show will be started on October 4 at 6pm. Sharing the news on Twitter, the makers shared a teaser video of Kamal Haasan, where he can be seen saying how he will treat everyone equally no matter how they behave. He can be seen saying that he will stand up against those who do unjust and pat at the back of those who have a good notion.

As soon as the video came up online, fans took to the comments section and expressed their happiness to know the show’s launch date. Well, it goes without saying that the fans of the show are in for a treat for 90 continues days as the show is full of drama with all necessary elements to keep the audience hooked to the show. Meanwhile, several celebrities including Vanitha Vijayakumar and Rio are rumoured to be contesting in the show.

Watch the video here:

Vasundhara Das, who had shared the screen space with Kamal Haasan in Hey Ram, took to her social media space and denied rumours which claimed that she is one of the contestants. Lakshmi Menon, who shot to her fame after her debut film Kumki also rubbished rumours which claimed that she will be a part of the season. It was reported recently that two of the selected contestants tested positive for COVID 19. However, we have to wait for the show to be launched to know who the contestants are.

