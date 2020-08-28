Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Kamal Haasan gets back to work in the first teaser

In the teaser, Kamal Haasan was seen explaining people how the pandemic situation has affected the livelihood of several people and then he said that it's time to get back to work.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s first teaser for the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss is here and it has excited the fans of the show. In the teaser, the actor announced that the makers are all set to start the show. While noting that the pandemic COVID 19 has taken away several people’s livelihood and that it’s time to get back to work, while following all the precautions as issued by the World Health Organization. Towards the end, he was seen hinting at the show’s next season.

In the teaser, he said, “The disease is dangerous. Of course, we have to be safe. But we can’t continue to remain in the house. We will follow the safety guidelines of WHO. Let’s get back to work”. However, the sate pf the season’s premiere was not revealed in the teaser. If not for the pandemic, the reality show’s 4th season would have begun around July. Hearsay has that the reality show will go on air mid-October. Some reports suggest that Vijay TV has been holding talks with VJ Manimegalai, actor Ramya Pandian, Super Singer fame Shivangi, Pugazh and TikTok sensation Elakkiya to take part in the fourth season of the Tamil reality show.

However, we have to wait for the official announcement to know for sure who the contestants are. The first season of Bigg Boss had Arav Nafeez as the title winner, while Snehan emerged as the runner up. The second season had Riythvika as the winner, while Aishwarya Dutta was the runner. The show’s third season had Mugen Rao as the title winner, while Sandy Master was the season’s runner.

