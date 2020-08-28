0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Kamal Haasan gets back to work in the first teaser

In the teaser, Kamal Haasan was seen explaining people how the pandemic situation has affected the livelihood of several people and then he said that it's time to get back to work.
27082 reads Mumbai
0
0
0
Save
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 Kamal Haasan gets back to work in the first teaserBigg Boss Tamil Season 4 Kamal Haasan gets back to work in the first teaser

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s first teaser for the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss is here and it has excited the fans of the show. In the teaser, the actor announced that the makers are all set to start the show. While noting that the pandemic COVID 19 has taken away several people’s livelihood and that it’s time to get back to work, while following all the precautions as issued by the World Health Organization. Towards the end, he was seen hinting at the show’s next season.

In the teaser, he said, “The disease is dangerous. Of course, we have to be safe. But we can’t continue to remain in the house. We will follow the safety guidelines of WHO. Let’s get back to work”. However, the sate pf the season’s premiere was not revealed in the teaser. If not for the pandemic, the reality show’s 4th season would have begun around July. Hearsay has that the reality show will go on air mid-October. Some reports suggest that Vijay TV has been holding talks with VJ Manimegalai, actor Ramya Pandian, Super Singer fame Shivangi, Pugazh and TikTok sensation Elakkiya to take part in the fourth season of the Tamil reality show.

Also Read: Selvaraghavan, Gitanjali to Pearle, Srinish Aravind: South celebs who announced pregnancy during lockdown

However, we have to wait for the official announcement to know for sure who the contestants are. The first season of Bigg Boss had Arav Nafeez as the title winner, while Snehan emerged as the runner up. The second season had Riythvika as the winner, while Aishwarya Dutta was the runner. The show’s third season had Mugen Rao as the title winner, while Sandy Master was the season’s runner.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement