Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Kamal Haasan hosted reality show to premier on October 4?

After three successful seasons, the makers of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss are all set to launch the show’s fourth season. So far, they have released few promo videos and teasers and it was enough to make fans go gaga. While we are all waiting to know the show’s launch date, hearsay has that the season will be premiered on October 4. However, we have to wait for the makers to announce it officially to know for sure when the show will be launched.

The official promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 has followed the teaser which was released on 27th August. In the teaser, the season’s first look was also revealed. In the teaser, Kamal Haasan was seen speaking about the hard times and the need to get safely back to work. The teaser too managed to gain the attention. In the promo, Kamal Haasan was seen showing how the voice of Bigg Boss has become like a regular household voice.

Meanwhile, several celebrities are rumoured to be taking part in the show as contestants. So far, it is being reported that the season will have Vanitha Vijayakumar, Rio Raj, Lakshmi Menon, TikTok fame Elakiya maybe the contestants. However, we have to wait for the makers’ official announcement to know who are all participating in the show’s fourth season.

