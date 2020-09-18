Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Kamal Haasan’s former costar Vasundhara Das to contest in the show?

It is reported that several celebrities including Vanitha Vijayakumar, Lakshmi Menon, Rio will be contesting in the show's 4th season.

The fourth season of Tamil reality show Bigg Boss was announced earlier this month. With this, speculations are going on like wildfire on who will be contesting in the season. Several names have come up recently including Vanitha Vijayakumar, Rio Raj, Lakshmi Menon. With this, a new report has now come up stating that the season will have Kamal Haasan’s former costar from the film Hey Ram, Vasundhara Das will be a contestant in the show.

So far, the makers of the show have released few promo videos and teasers and it was enough to make fans go gaga. While we are all waiting to know the show’s launch date, hearsay has that the season will be premiered on October 4. However, we have to wait for the makers to announce it officially to know for sure when the show will be launched. With the last three successful seasons, it is expected that this season too will meet with the expectations of people.

The official promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 was released after teaser which was released on 27th August. In the teaser, the season’s first look was also revealed. Kamal Haasan was seen speaking about the hard times during the pandemic and the need to get safely back to work. The teaser too managed to gain the attention. In the promo, Kamal Haasan was seen showing how the voice of Bigg Boss has become like a regular household voice.

Credits :News 18 Tamil

