Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Contestants, release date and all you need to know about Kamal Haasan show

Bigg Boss Tamil, the biggest reality show in Tamil television, is now gearing up to make a comeback to the screens with Season 7. The makers recently dropped the much-awaited official promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7, featuring the superstar host Kamal Haasan, to the much excitement of audiences. Thus, the team has also put an end to all speculations surrounding Haasan's exit from the prestigious show.

Bigg Boss Tamil 7 promo is out

The highly anticipated first official promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 was revealed by the renowned OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on their official social media handles, a couple of days back. The promising first promo features legend Kamal Haasan in a unique avatar that reminds us of his Indian 2 look. The superstar host, who is seen facing the sea and checking his watch, later turns to the audience and signals that he is getting ready to observe, with a meaningful smile on his face.

Interestingly, the netizens have noticed major upgrades in the Bigg Boss Tamil logo in its Season 7 promo, and are suggesting that the famous reality show might undergo major changes this time. However, nothing much has been revealed about the Star Vijay show's new upgraded format, so far.

Watch Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 promo, below:

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan wishes Indian 2 director Shankar on his birthday; shares unseen photo with filmmaker