Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7: Harish Kalyan enters the house for Parking film promotions

The seventh season of Bigg Boss Tamil is currently gracing our screens, hosted by none other than the legendary actor Kamal Haasan. The show has captivated audiences with its captivating twists and turns, amassing a loyal viewership throughout its remarkable 46-week run. Bigg Boss Season 7 is in full swing, and the housemates are keeping the viewers entertained with their strategic gameplay.

Recently, actor Harish Kalyan made a surprise entrance into the house to promote his upcoming film, Parking. Harish Kalyan, who was a contestant in the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, made a surprise entry into the house during the weekend episode. The actor’s arrival brought a wave of excitement among the current housemates. Harish Kalyan interacted with the housemates and shared his experiences from the first season. He also spoke about his upcoming film, Parking, and the challenges he faced while filming it.

Harish Kalyan's hilarious interaction with Bigg Boss Tamil 7 contestants

One of the highlights of Harish Kalyan's visit was his hilarious interaction with Cool Suresh. Harish Kalyan praised Cool Suresh for his unique sense of humor and his ability to make everyone laugh. He also expressed his admiration for Cool Suresh's getups and sashes. Harish Kalyan's words of encouragement had a positive impact on Cool Suresh's spirit. Harish Kalyan's sweet comments clearly struck Cool Suresh, who has been feeling low because of the fighting and lack of food in the house.

After completing the promotional work for his film, Harish Kalyan bid farewell to the housemates and left the house. His visit was a welcome break for the housemates and provided them with some much-needed laughter and entertainment.

Overall, Harish Kalyan's surprise visit to the Bigg Boss house was a success. He brought a wave of excitement and positivity to the house and left a lasting impression on the housemates.

More about Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7, hosted by the ever-popular Kamal Haasan, premiers on Star Vijay and Disney+ Hotstar. The show is once again set up in Chennai's EVP Film City. The show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats with its captivating twists and turns, and it is currently in its ninth week.

