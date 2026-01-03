Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: 'Angry' Vijay Sethupathi schools VJ Paaru, Kamarudin; gives them red cards for violent behavior

The temperature at the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 house is rising with every passing day. Currently, two contestants, VJ Paaru and Kamarudin, are making headlines for their insensitive and violent behavior towards another contestant, Sandra, during a Ticket to Finale task. Their unacceptable actions led the host, Vijay Sethupathi, to eliminate them from the house. Read on to know what exactly happened!

Vijay Sethupathi eliminates VJ Paaru and Kamarudin

A latest promo released by the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 shows host Vijay Sethupathi disappointed by the behavior of two contestants, VJ Paaru and Kamarudin. After schooling them, the host pulls out two red cards, therefore, eliminating them two weeks before the finale.

Vijay’s fierce response came after the violent behavior of VJ Paaru and Kamarudin towards their co-contestant, Sandra. It all happened when the contestants took part in the Ticket to Finale task. To win direct entry to the finale, 9 contestants were required to sit in a car. The last one remaining in the vehicle would be declared the winner.

The first one to exit was Vikram, as he couldn’t get into the car. Mid-task, Sandra, Kamarudin, and VJ Paaru got into a brawl, which led to them using derogatory words for each other. The argument got so heated that Kamarudin and VJ Paaru kicked Sandra out of the vehicle. After falling out, Sandra suffered seizures and was immediately given medical attention.

Their unacceptable behavior during the task shocked the rest of the contestants, including Vijay. Hence, the host gave an earful to Kamarudin and VJ Paaru and later showed two red cards to them. His stern action after the incident made many happy, with Sandra shedding tears.

The episode will be aired today (Saturday, January 3, 2026) on Star Vijay. If reports are to be believed, the finale is expected to take place on January 11, 2026.

