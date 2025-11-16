Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9: ‘Watermelon Star’ Diwakar eliminated after controversial week

The latest eviction in Vijay Sethupathi’s Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has surprised viewers, as ‘Watermelon Star’ Diwakar was voted out despite his strong fan base. This week had one of the longest nomination lists, with 12 contestants including Gana Vinoth, Sabarinathan, Kamarudeen, Vikkals Vikram, Vijay Baru, FJ, Thushar, Viyana, Kemi, Praveen Rajdev, and Ramya Ju. Diwakar was also part of this list and ended up receiving the lowest votes in the poll.

Why did Diwakar get eliminated this week?

Fans continued supporting Diwakar till the last minute, many praising his humor and straightforward comments. However, his remark involving “lack of education and village mystery” during an argument with Ramya triggered controversy in the house. This incident reportedly impacted his public image and affected the voting results. Host Vijay Sethupathi has been warning contestants about their conduct every week, but several housemates continued to use harsh language, leading to criticism from viewers.

From the beginning of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, Diwakar caught attention with his style and confidence. However, he was frequently nominated. In the first week, he was listed along with Akori Kalaiyarasan, Vijay Parvathi, and others, which increased viewer discussions around him. With Praveen Rajdev already evicted earlier this week, Diwakar’s exit turned the episode into an unexpected double shocker.

Outside the house, some social media users have alleged that Diwakar made caste-based comments, with a few demanding that he be shown a “red card.” These claims grew louder after the weekend episode, though Diwakar’s supporters argued that his remarks were misunderstood.

The contestants who continue in the game include Gana Vinoth, Vijay Baru, Thushar, Gani Thiru, Sabari Nathan, Ramya Ju, Viyana, Vikkals Vikram, Kamarudeen, and Akori Kalaiyarasan. With Diwakar gone, fans expect next week’s tasks and strategies to change significantly.

Social media is actively discussing Diwakar's eviction, with many debating whether the voting pattern truly reflected audience opinions. The makers are yet to announce details about the next eviction round, and updates on who might leave the house next are expected soon.

Meanwhile, several political groups have renewed demands to ban the show, claiming that the Season 9 contestants are “behaving like children.” Despite weekly warnings from host Vijay Sethupathi, the housemates’ language and arguments continue to raise complaints.

