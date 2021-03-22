Bigg Boss Tamil: Silambarasan TR to replace Kamal Haasan as the host for the next season?

So far, four seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil were hosted by Kamal Haasan and he is reported to step down as the host as he wants to concentrate on his political journey.

The popular Tamil reality show Bigg Boss has a loyal fan base for the host Kamal Haasan. Ever since the inception, Kamal Haasan has been hosting it for the past 4 seasons. Now, a new piece of report has come up which suggests that Kamal Haasan will no longer host the reality show as he will be busy with his political plunge. Though the news has come as a huge disappointment to the show’s fans, it also added that Silambarasan TR will join as the host for the new season.

We all know that Silambarasan TR has a unique wittiness and he has never hesitated to frankly give his feedback. If this report turns out to be true, it will be a fresh change to the show’s audience. However, the makers have not revealed any official update regarding the same. The show’s previous season was wrapped up in January this year.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in the upcoming film Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It was announced by the makers that an update regarding the film will be made soon. There are no updates about his film Indian 2 with Shankar ever since the accident on the sets. On the other hand, Silambarasan TR will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu. He has a lineup of films in his kitty including Pathu Thala, Nadhigalile Neeraadum Sooriyan, and a film which will be made by the producers’ association.

Credits :Asianet Tamil

