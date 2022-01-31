Bigg Boss Tamil Ultimate: Vanitha, Anitha Sampath, Snehan & Julie become targets in first nomination process

The Bigg Boss Tamil, OTT version, Bigg Boss Ultimate has begun on January 30. The season welcomed 14 former contestants from BB Tamil including Vanitha Vijaykumar, Anitha Sampath, Suresh Chakravarthy, Balaji Murugadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Thamarai Selvi, Suruthi Periyasamy, Abhinay Vaddi, Julie, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Thadi Balaji, Suja Varunee, Shariq Khan and Snehan. Bigg Boss Ultimate is available for watching on Disney+Hotstar and daily a one-hour episode will be released.

Bigg Boss announces the first nominations of the season, on Monday. The 14 contestants will have to enter the confession room one after the other, to nominate any two housemates who they think are least deserving to be a part of the show. And according to the teaser promo, most likely Vanitha, Anitha, Snehan, Julie and Balaji are nominated during the first nomination process.

Coming to Bigg Boss Tamil, Raju Jeyamohan has emerged as the winner while Priyanka is the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. The season ended on a grand note on January 15, 2022, on the occasion of Pongal.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 5 WINNER: Raju Jeyamohan lifts the trophy; Here's everything about the star of the night