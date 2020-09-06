Bigg Boss Tamil winner Arav Nafeez gets married to actress Raahei; Harathi and other former contestants attend

Arav Nafeez got married to actress Raahei today, and the wedding was attended by former contestants of season one. Check out the first picture of the newlyweds below.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1 winner Arav Nafeez got married to actress Raahei today, on September 6. The first picture of the couple from their wedding is out and congratulations are in order. The couple got married today, and the wedding was attended by former contestants of season one. Actress and comedian Harathi took to social media and shared a perfect Bigg Boss reunion picture. One can see in the photo, the newlyweds looking beautiful together as they pose with their friends from the industry. She captioned, "Very happy excitement fun unlimited Namma @AaravNafeez Veettu kalyanam... #Biggboss #reunion."

Arav and Raahei were friends and knew each other for almost a year before getting married. The wedding was hosted with their parents' approval. Though it was a close-knit affair due to pandemic and new protocols by the government, many close friends and family members attended the wedding today, at a plush hotel in the city. Meanwhile, fans and followers are pouring in their wishes for a young actor as he gets married to the love of his life.

Aarav was earlier linked to his co-contestant Oviya Helen, and reportedly they were in a relationship for a while. Their chemistry inside Bigg Boss Tamil house helped to gain TRP of the season. However, Oviya walked out of the show citing healthy reasons and revealed that they both broke up as she does not believe in marriage.

On the work front, Raahei will be making her acting debut with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s upcoming directorial venture, Joshua Imai Pol Khaakha.

Credits :Twitter

