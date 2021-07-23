Bigg Boss Tamil winner Riythvika shares her fond memories of working with Arvind Swami in Navarasa

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 winner fame Riythvika will soon be seen alongside Arvind Swami in the upcoming Tamil anthology film, Navarasa. Riythvika, who will be seen playing the role of a cop, recently opened up on her fond memories of working with the popular actor and debutant director Arvind Swami. Talking about her experience working with Arvind Swami, Riythvika said, "It was an honour to work with such a legendary actor like Arvind Swami while also witnessing his work as a director. He ensured that all technical aspects were in place to get a great scene and emotion filmed."

She further continued, "His meticulous and detail-oriented filmmaking methods were impressive and extraordinary. It was an enthralling experience for me to attend the virtual workshops and online meetings for scenes and dialogues." The upcoming anthology Navasara will see Riythvika playing the role of Anbukarasi in one of the short stories titled Roudhram. It depicts the emotion of anger in the anthology.

Navarasa explores Indian aesthetic theory and showcases nine different emotions of love, laughter, anger, compassion, courage, fear, disgust, wonder, and peace through nine beautiful tales. Navarasa is all set to premiere worldwide on Netflix on August 6, 2021.

Produced by Justickets which is co-founded by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan.

