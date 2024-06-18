Bigg Boss Tamil’s Pradeep Antony announces engagement with longtime girlfriend; shares PIC from intimate ceremony

One of the talented actors in the Tamil industry, Pradeep Antony, has announced his engagement via an Instagram post. Pradeep Antony, who had acted in movies like Aruvi, Dada and Vaazhl, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend on June 16th in an intimate function.

The ceremony was attended exclusively by a few family members and friends. However, Pradeep hasn't disclosed personal details about his future wife.

Checkout Pradeep’s Instagram post

Pradeep Antony captioned the Instagram post, "Got engaged, yesterday #FamilyMan #EnakulaamNadakathuNuNinaichen #ParavaillaPonnuKudukurangaEnnaNambi #90sKidsSaadhanaigal.

Pradeep Antony’s journey from Bigg Boss to engagement

Pradeep was one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss Tamil season 7. He entertained many fans with his firebrand style on this show.

He quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about candidates that season because of his strategic gameplay and blow-ups with other contestants. Pradeep’s performance on the reality show highlighted his skills and even the viewers admired him for presenting his authentic self.

His presence also shed light on his impact and popularity on the small screen and he carried that charm to the big screen as well.

However, his journey on Bigg Boss ended with an abrupt exit from the show under ugly circumstances. Unlike the usual evictions based on the audience’s votes, Pradeep got a red card, a rare dramatic elimination in the history of Bigg Boss.

Advertisement

The audience was quite surprised by this turn of events, which sparked heated discussions among the contestants and those watching. Many fans even criticized Kamal Haasan, the show’s host, over this issue.

Even though he was out rather early, Pradeep Antony sure was a breath of fresh life in the season. Fans loved his style and spontaneous singing performances that often wooed the audience.

Circling back to his engagement news, several fans and well-wishers congratulated Pradeep Antony and his fiance through social media posts and comments.

Pradeep Antony’s movies

Antony began his acting career with the 2016 film Aruvi, which was a success. His character Peter was one of the important ones in the movie.

Following Aruvi, he took a break and came back with another notable performance in the 2021 movie Vaazhl.



In 2023, he portrayed the important character Saravanan in the film Dada, which also starred Kavin, a close friend of Pradeep and a former Bigg Boss contestant.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: YouTuber TTF Vasan and his girlfriend Shaalin Zoya to participate in Bigg Boss Tamil 8; Reports