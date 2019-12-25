Bigg Boss Tamil's Suja Varunee posts adorable photos with hubby Shivakumar and son as they celebrate Christmas

Bigg Boss Tamil season 1's contestant Suja Varunee's pictures with hubby Shivakumar and son Adhvaaith have taken the internet by storm. She posted their Christmas celebration pictures and they are too cute to miss.

Many celebs are taking to social media to share their Christmas snaps. Bigg Boss Tamil season 1's contestant Suja Varunee has also shared the pictures with hubby Shivakumar and son Adhvaaith as they celebrated Xmas and the same has taken the internet by storm. She posted their Christmas celebration pictures and they are too cute to miss. In the pictures, we can see Suja and Shivakumar wore red festival-related attires and made their son wore a Santa costume. He tweeted four pictures and captioned the same as, "My Best Christmas Present Ever .My Christmas Prince The Royal Baby ADHVAAITH Papa Christmas & Mumma Christmas loves you to infinity and beyond It's The most wonderful time of the year #MerryChristmasEveEve #Christmas #ChristmasEve #ChristmasTree." The lovely stills are proof that they are enjoying a gala time this holiday season.

Speaking of the actress, she has done several movies including Milaga (2010) and Pencil (2016). She is also known for her stints in Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 and season 2 as a wild card contestant. In November last year, Varunee got married to her boyfriend Shivakumar, who is a grandson of Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan. For the unversed, their son Advaith was born on August 21st this year. She has appeared in several Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam language films. For the unversed, she started off her career as a leading actress, Suja then worked primarily as a dancer.

Check out the tweet right here.

My Best Christmas Present Ever .My Christmas Prince The Royal Baby ADHVAAITH

Papa Christmas & Mumma Christmas loves you to infinity and beyond

It's The most wonderful time of the year#MerryChristmasEveEve #Christmas #ChristmasEve #ChristmasTree pic.twitter.com/BTXxv8H19D — Shiva Kumarr (@Shivakumarr222) December 24, 2019

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Twitter

Read More