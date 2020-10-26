Bigg Boss Telegu 4 Highlights: Divi gets evicted by Samantha Akkineni; Akhil Akkineni makes special appearance

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Tollywood actors Akhil Akkineni and Karthikeya made special appearances as Samantha Akkineni hosted the show.

In the latest episode of Telugu Bigg Boss 4, budding actress Divya Vadthya aka Divi got evicted from the house. Her eviction was announced by the guest host Samantha Akkineni. Before her eviction was announced, Avinash and Divi were in the danger zone and then the latter was declared as eliminated from the house. Before leaving the house, she thanked Amma Rajasekar for being her support system and then apologized to all the others if she had offended them.

During her interaction with guest host Samantha, Divi said she was happy to meet her family after a long time and it was more special as she will be with them on Vijaya Dasami. Actors Akhil Akkineni and Karthikeya were present in the show as special guests and Samantha requested the latter to give Divi a chance in his upcoming film. Karthikeya readily agreed to it and promised to give her a role in his film. Next, Divi was asked about whom she was going to drop the Bigg Bomb on. She dropped it to Lasya.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni hits 13 million followers on Instagram a day after Pooja Hegde hit 12 million followers

Now, Lasya will have to cook for the rest of the week and only Abhijeet will be allowed to help her. During her participation in the sow, Divi shot to a huge fame overnight after fame almost overnight after she voiced her opinions boldly. Fan clubs for the actress started coming up after the episode went on air. However, she receiving backlash for her passive participation in one of the physical tasks. Her close association with Amma Rajasekhar was also not liked by the fans very much.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Star Maa

Share your comment ×