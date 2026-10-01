Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Aman Masud and Thrigun get into heated fight over 'objectionable word', shocking housemates

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 witnessed a major showdown in the latest episode as Aman Masud and Thrigun’s argument during a task escalated into a physical altercation. The contestants were already under pressure following the nomination process and the captaincy race. However, tensions reached a new level when the two got into a heated exchange and had to be separated by their fellow housemates.



Aman holds Thrigun’s wrist during task

After Apoorva took over as captain, the housemates were divided into two teams for a task. During the activity, Aman was seen holding Thrigun’s wrist tightly. Thrigun repeatedly complained that he was being hurt and asked him to let go. When Aman continued, Thrigun lost his temper and confronted him, with the two soon shouting at each other face-to-face.

The argument quickly escalated when Aman shoved Thrigun away. As the confrontation continued, Aman alleged that Thrigun had used an objectionable word against him. Thrigun appeared to dismiss the allegation, further provoking Aman. The housemates then intervened and pulled Aman away as he called Thrigun ‘cheap’. Thrigun, meanwhile, was seen shaking his wrist and claiming that it was hurting badly.



Aman makes serious allegation against Thrigun

Even after being restrained, Aman insisted that he had not hurt Thrigun. He later rushed towards him again while alleging that Thrigun had used derogatory word’. Several contestants tried to stop him from approaching Thrigun, with some even covering his mouth as he continued shouting. The situation became increasingly emotional, with Aman appearing close to breaking down.



Thrigun questions Apoorva over accusation

Apoorva later questioned Thrigun about the alleged remark, leading to another heated exchange. Thrigun repeatedly asked, “Did you hear me say the word? Did you hear me say the word?” When Apoorva said she had not heard it herself and was relying on Aman’s claim, Thrigun hit back, “Then how are you saying it? If you haven't heard it, why are you saying it? You are making a huge accusation without first-hand evidence.”



Nagarjuna likely to address controversy

The physical confrontation will be confronted by host Nagarjuna’s reaction during the upcoming weekend episode. It remains to be established whether Thrigun actually used the alleged objectionable word. Bigg Boss Telugu 10 airs at 9:30 PM from Monday to Friday and at 9 PM on Saturdays and Sundays on Star Maa, while episodes are also available to stream on JioHotstar.

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