Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Contestants: Temper Vamsi, Varshini Sounderajan to Chaithra Rai rumored to grace the show

The excitement around Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is reaching a fever pitch as the landmark season gears up for its grand premiere. Akkineni Nagarjuna is set to return as the host, marking another season of the popular reality franchise under his leadership. The new edition is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, with the show set to air on Colors Telugu and stream via JioStar.

Rumored contestants lineup

Ahead of the launch, several celebrity names have reportedly been locked for the upcoming season. The list includes Anchor Varsha, Debjani, known for Eneno Janmala Bandham, Jabardasth Naresh, Jabardasth Auto Ram Prasad, Mukesh Gowda of Guppedantha Manasu fame and Athidi Eshwaran, who appeared in Prema Desam. Their reported inclusion has already sparked curiosity about the dynamics they could bring into the Bigg Boss house.

According to 123 Telugu, the lineup could also feature Temper Vamsi, Varshini Sounderajan, Chaithra Rai, Krishnudu and Adith Eswaran, alongside the previously mentioned television and comedy personalities. If the reports hold true, the season could offer a diverse mix of actors, anchors and performers, potentially creating plenty of drama and entertainment once the contestants begin living under one roof.

Six commoners may join celebs

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is also expected to continue its focus on fresh faces by bringing six commoners into the competition. The prospective participants have reportedly been selected through the Agnipariksha process, a recently introduced route that has attracted significant attention among viewers. Their entry could add an unpredictable element to a house otherwise packed with familiar personalities.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 premiere date

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 will premiere on September 6, 2026, with Nagarjuna taking the hosting duties once again. As the reality show enters its 10th season, the combination of returning celebrity faces, reported newcomers and commoner participants is expected to make the opening episode a much-awaited television event.

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