Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Did Nagarjuna Akkineni reprimand Shalini ahead of elimination as Temper Vamsi gains an edge? Find out

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, heats up over the weekend as Shalini Damera is schooled by the actor-host over her recent tactics to avoid elimination.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Nagarjuna Akkineni schools Shalini Damera

During the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 , host Nagarjuna confronted Shalini Damera over alleged rule violations and the use of abusive language inside the house.

Nagarjuna summoned Shalini to the confession room and showed her video footage of conversations in which she discussed nominations with fellow contestants. The footage contradicted her earlier claims that the celebrity group was plotting behind the scenes.

When questioned about her actions, Shalini defended herself rather than accepting responsibility, prompting criticism from the host. Nagarjuna also reprimanded her for using abusive language during heated arguments, some of which contained words that had to be censored. He reminded her that the house rules applied equally to all contestants and cautioned her against justifying inappropriate remarks.

This comes after Shalini conflicted with fellow contestants, including Varshini and Apoorva, further heightening tensions inside the house. Her changing dynamic with Rohit Naidu also attracted attention.

Meanwhile, Temper Vamsi navigated the nomination battles as contestants competed to remain in the safe zone. According to the Deccan Chronicle elimination report, Vamsi was among the contestants who remained in the safe zone this week following his recent interactions. The online buzz also suggests that he will continue his journey in the house.

Over the weeks, Vamsi has made his mark through his performances in physical tasks. Earlier in the season, host Nagarjuna Akkineni praised him as a competitive contestant. He also secured an immunity win with support from his fellow housemates, strengthening his position in the game.

During Week 6, Vamsi was nominated alongside Rohit Naidu, Ram Prasad, Varshini, Aman Masud, and Shalini Damera. Although discussions around the nominations suggested a dip in his energy, support from his existing fanbase and alliances helped him remain clear of the bottom eviction positions.

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