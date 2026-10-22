Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Did Shalini Damera’s return to Nagarjuna Akkineni’s show leave Ram Prasad upset? Find out

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 , hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, saw huge drama when Shalini Damera made a shocking return to the house after a fake elimination. Her comeback has apparently upset Jabardasth Ram Prasad and intensified tensions among contestants during the challenging GOAT Week task.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s show features Shalini making a return

During a weekend episode, host Nagarjuna Akkineni surprised viewers by staging Shalini Damera’s fake elimination. Instead of leaving the show, she was sent to the Secret Room, where she spent over a day secretly observing her fellow housemates’ conversations and strategies.

On Day 45, Shalini made a surprise mid-week re-entry into the main house, catching the contestants off guard. While her close connection Rohith was delighted to see her return, other housemates, including Jabardasth Ram Prasad, apparently expressed their displeasure over her comeback.

Soon after re-entering the house, Shalini became involved in a heated argument with Dakshi during a captaincy task. The confrontation nearly escalated into a physical altercation, adding to the growing tension inside the house.

Her aggressive approach and gameplay have also attracted criticism on social media, with some viewers trolling her return and calling for a red card or sudden eviction.

Now, a new task, The GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Week, has become the major highlight of Week 7. Introduced by Nagarjuna, the challenge aims to test the contestants’ physical endurance, mental strength, and overall performance while identifying those most deserving of the GOAT title.

The task features different threat levels, including a high-stakes Yellow Zone, where nine contestants compete in endurance challenges, and a dangerous Red Zone that increases the pressure on the housemates.

The Yellow Challenge pushes contestants to their physical and mental limits. In a recent promo, housemates were seen discussing the difficulty and weight of the endurance tasks, with competitors vowing to fight back against their rivals.

Adding to the suspense, the GOAT task introduces the possibility of sudden elimination for poor performance or losing specific stages, making every round dramatic.

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