Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Did Srishti Vyakaranam sacrifice captaincy for Thrigun or Vamsi with family letter? Find out

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10’s recent episode had an intense emotional moment as contestant Srishti Vyakaranam found herself caught between two difficult choices. During the “Temptation vs Tension” task, she was given her favourite food sent by her mother. However, before it arrived, the contestant had to make a tough call about the “tension” she would have to give.

Srishti Vyakaranam gets caught in a tough call between Thrigun and Vamsi

In the latest episode, Bigg Boss Telugu 10 saw Srishti being offered two choices: she could either stop Vamsi from receiving a letter written by his wife or stop Thrigun from receiving the letter sent by his wife.

Both contestants are nominated this week, and Srishti noted that a letter from home would be particularly important to them. She mentioned that both Vamsi and Thrigun have daughters and tend to get emotional when speaking about their wives and children at night.

Since the letters hold emotional value for both her co-players, Srishti made the decision difficult and turned her attention to the captaincy race. She said, "But when I look at the captaincy opportunities they have had so far, Thrigun got a chance to be in the captaincy contender race last week. Vamsi sir, however, has not got that opportunity yet. I know he has a lot of potential, but he hasn't had a chance to prove himself as a contender so far.”

Srishti stated that, in her opinion, "I know a letter from their family is very important to both of them, and I don't want to take that away from either of them. But as a person playing the game here, I feel Vamsi sir should at least get one chance to be a contender this week. Thrigun already got that opportunity last week.”

In the end, Srishti decided to pass the "tension" on to Thrigun. This meant that Thrigun would have to give up his family letter and would also be excluded from the race to become captain. For Srishti, the reason behind her decision was that she wanted to give Vamsi an opportunity he had been waiting for, even though it meant choosing Thrigun since he had already been given a similar chance the previous week.

Bigg Boss asked Srishti to personally tell Thrigun about the consequences after she made her decision. She explained her reasoning to Thrigun and apologised for the choice she had made, making the moment emotional. However, Thrigun took it positively.

Things became emotional when Srishti had to destroy the letter in front of Thrigun. But before the letter went into the chopping machine, Thrigun asked for a moment to say a few words to his wife and daughter. In a touching scene, he said, "I shall always love you. I love you more than yesterday and less than tomorrow."

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Jason Sanjay wants to showcase Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘humorous’ side if he ever directs his father someday