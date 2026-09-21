Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Krishnudu admits he ‘deserved’ to be eliminated from Nagarjuna Akkineni’s show

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 has been brewing with drama over the past few weeks. Now, following his eviction, contestant Krishnudu has opened up about his exit from the show and admitted that he deserved to be eliminated.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10: Krishnudu opens up on being eliminated

A day after his exit from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 , actor Krishnudu opened up about his journey during a live interaction after the show. Instead of blaming the voting process or his fellow contestants, Krishnudu accepted the verdict and admitted, “If I was eliminated, I deserved it.”

The actor added that he had no regrets and described his time inside the house as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Responding to criticism that he was often seen eating and sleeping, Krishnudu laughed it off and revealed that food inside the house was limited. He also said there was no proper breakfast and that contestants often had to make do with simple meals.

Speaking about his experience on the show, Krishnudu discussed his unexpected emotional bond with Rohit. Despite their initial disagreements, the two gradually grew closer, with Rohit reportedly telling Krishnudu that he reminded him of his father.

Calling Rohit a strategic player, Krishnudu said that he had become calmer and more grounded over time. However, he warned that Rohit’s growing equation with Shalini could affect his game if he lost focus.

Apart from supporting Rohit, Krishnudu also backed Thrigun and called him a “perfect Bigg Boss player.” He added that Thrigun knows how to fight and remain relevant on the show.

Dismissing claims that Thrigun had manipulated him, Krishnudu revealed that his vote would currently go to Thrigun. He also predicted Thrigun, Rohit, Aman, Mukesh and Jhansi as his Top 5 contestants.

Krishnudu further claimed that Sudheer appeared to be trying to create a love angle with Srishti, while jokingly calling Mukesh the season’s “women track winner.”

More about Bigg Boss Telugu 10

Bigg Boss Telugu 10, also known as Bigg Boss 10: Dasavatharam, is the tenth season of the Indian Telugu-language reality television series Bigg Boss. The season is hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni and premiered on September 6, 2026. It is available to watch on Star Maa and the OTT platform JioHotstar.

Apart from Krishnudu, Chaitra was evicted from the show earlier.

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