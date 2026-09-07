Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Mahapariksha: Nagarjuna Akkineni introduces the first avatar for contestants

The grand launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has introduced a new format as it begins. Host Nagarjuna revealed that the latest season will be divided into 10 different “avatars,” with each week bringing a distinct theme and set of challenges for the contestants.

Nagarjuna announces Mahapariksha

During the launch, Nagarjuna introduced the first avatar of the season as Mahapariksha. He explained that the participants have not yet earned the status of housemates and will first have to prove themselves through the opening week’s tasks. The concept puts the focus on their individual abilities before the competition settles into its usual rhythm.

The host then officially announced the beginning of Mahapariksha Week. In a dramatic turn, Nagarjuna locked the doors of the Bigg Boss house after addressing the contestants. He told them, “See you next Saturday. Until then, it’s Mahapariksha for all of you.” The contestants will now navigate the first stage of the game without knowing what awaits them in the coming days.

The opening tasks have already begun, with contestants competing to win magical keys. While the keys are expected to have significance in the game, their exact impact on the contestants’ positions and future inside the house remains part of the unfolding format. The competition could therefore influence how the participants approach the first week.

Dasavataram format takes shape

Nagarjuna also described the season as Dasavataram, suggesting that the show will explore ten different avatars or phases over its run. Mahapariksha serves as the first of these, giving the contestants an early test before they potentially transition into the next stage of the competition.

About Bigg Boss Telugu 10

With the house sealed and the first set of tasks underway, the contestants have officially entered the competitive phase of Bigg Boss Telugu 10. Their performance during Mahapariksha Week, along with the importance of the magical keys, is likely to shape how the season progresses from here.

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