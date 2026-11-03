Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s show sees double eviction as Rohit Naidu Patnam and Jhansi get eliminated

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 witnessed a major dramatic moment with a double eviction in its latest weekend episode. Contestants Rohit Naidu Patnam and singer Jhansi bid farewell to the show hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni .

Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s show features a double eviction

In the latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10, the show featured an unexpected double eviction. While Jhansi's elimination followed an unexpected twist involving a special power, Rohit's exit came through a housemate voting process, making it one of the most talked-about developments of the season.

Jhansi found herself in the Red Zone alongside Shiva, RK, Vamsi, and Rohit after Mukesh used his special resurrection power to save Sudheer. Following a pot-smashing task in which all five contestants finished with an equal score, captain Thrigun was given the responsibility of making the final decision, ultimately resulting in Jhansi's elimination.

Nagarjuna later clarified that Sudheer had received the lowest audience votes. However, Mukesh's use of the resurrection power allowed Sudheer to remain in the house, while Jhansi, who had received the next-lowest votes, was eliminated.

In an emotional moment, Sudheer offered to leave in her place, pointing out that he had received fewer votes. However, Nagarjuna explained that the special powers had already been used and the decision could not be reversed.

The weekend episode also delivered another major twist as Rohit Naidu Patnam was eliminated through a housemate voting process rather than the usual audience voting.

Before leaving the show, Jhansi appeared on stage and shared a few words of advice for her fellow contestants. She asked Rohit to be mindful of his language, advised Thrigun not to exaggerate minor issues, and reminded Ram Prasad that everything that glitters is not necessarily good.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 , also known as Bigg Boss 10: Dasavatharam, is the tenth season of the Telugu-language reality television series Bigg Boss. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the season premiered on September 6, 2026, and airs on Star Maa, with streaming available on JioHotstar.

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