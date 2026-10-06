Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Nagarjuna hosted show drops major twist as Aman, Thrigun, Rohit get served yellow cards

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has witnessed a major twist following a series of incidents inside the house. In the latest weekend episode, the host issued yellow cards to Aman Masud, Thrigun and Rohit Naidu Patnam for their conduct.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted show sees major twist as contestants receive yellow cards

In the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 , three yellow cards served as a stern warning to the housemates. Veteran actor and host Nagarjuna Akkineni reprimanded Aman, Thrigun and Rohit over aggressive behaviour, offensive language and disrespectful conduct, making it clear that repeated violations could result in stricter action.

Aman Masud was the first contestant to receive a yellow card for his aggressive approach during the tasks. Nagarjuna questioned whether the housemates were competing or turning the house into a street fight, reminding Aman that the determination to win did not justify excessive physicality.

Next, Thrigun was handed a yellow card after his confrontation with Aman escalated and involved offensive language. Nagarjuna stressed that losing one’s temper was not an excuse for crossing behavioural boundaries.

The most dramatic moment of the weekend involved Rohit. After footage of his comments and conduct was shown, Nagarjuna questioned his attitude and choice of words. When Rohit attempted to defend his actions, the host took a stern step and asked him to leave the house.

However, after Rohit apologised, Nagarjuna allowed him to stay while issuing him a yellow card and a final warning.

Nagarjuna also addressed the conduct of the other housemates, making it clear that the warning extended beyond the three contestants. He stressed that intense competition should never come at the expense of basic respect and decorum.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10, also known as Bigg Boss 10: Dasavatharam, is the tenth season of the Telugu-language reality television series Bigg Boss. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni , the season premiered on September 6, 2026, and airs on Star Maa, with streaming available on JioHotstar.

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