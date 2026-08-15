Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Promo: Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted show to have ‘ten times more surprises’ with new season

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is all set to hit television and OTT screens soon. Now, the actor himself has unveiled a promo for the show, highlighting that it will be ten times more surprising than previous seasons.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Promo

Sharing the promo online, Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, “The most-awaited Bigg Boss Season 10 Telugu is coming soon! 10X surprises. 10X drama. 10X challenges. Ee sari aatalo savaal kadhu... aate savaal. (This time, the game itself is the challenge.)”

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Watch the promo:

The new promo for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 promises a lot more entertainment and drama than the previous seasons. As per reports, the show is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026, with regular daily episodes beginning on September 7, 2026. It is set to run for approximately 15 weeks and will be broadcast on Star Maa while streaming digitally on JioHotstar. However, these details are based on reports, and no official update has been made by the makers yet.

The central theme for this iteration is reportedly “Dasavatharam” (The Ten Avatars), hinting at unique challenges and a structurally evolved gameplay format. While the official celebrity lineup for the main house remains strictly under wraps until the grand premiere, major names circulating on social media include Pallavi Gowda, Chandrahas, Jyothi, Deepika Rangaraju, Tejaswini Gowda, and others. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding their participation.

The digital pre-show, Bigg Boss 10 Agnipariksha, recently began streaming online. A pool of 15 confirmed participants has officially entered the Agnipariksha phase as commoners, competing for spots in the main house.

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The pre-show is hosted by Sreemukhi, while former Bigg Boss Telugu contestants Navdeep, Bindu Madhavi, and Abijeet will mentor and judge the participants.

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s work front

Nagarjuna Akkineni is next set to star in the tentatively titled King100, an action drama directed by Ra Karthik. Speaking about the film in a recent interview, Nagarjuna described it as a “complete commercial entertainer.” The film is reportedly centered on a father-daughter relationship. Reports also suggest that de-aging technology may be used to portray the actor at different stages of his life, ranging from 25 to 60 years of age.

While the makers are yet to reveal additional details about King100 , the movie is expected to feature Tabu as the antagonist.

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