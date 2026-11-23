Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, recently welcomed Rashmika Mandanna as a special guest. The actress appeared on the show ahead of her upcoming film Mysaa and was pleasantly surprised to discover that contestant Mukesh Gowda had been her senior in college.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Rashmika Mandanna gets a blast from the past when Mukesh Gowda reveals their college connection

During the weekend episode, Nagarjuna Akkineni introduced Rashmika to all the housemates. Addressing Mukesh, he said, “Rashmika is here. Go ahead and speak to her in Mysuru Kannada or Bengaluru Kannada, whatever you want.”

After exchanging pleasantries, Mukesh revealed, “You were my junior in college.” Surprised by the revelation, Rashmika listened as he further explained, “My friends used to study with you, and I saw you there.”

Mukesh Gowda is best known for playing the lead role in the television show Guppedantha Manasu, which airs on Star Maa.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the lead role in Ranabaali, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama follows a 19th-century warrior who clashes with colonial authorities, alongside his wife and trusted allies.

The film features The Mummy fame Arnold Vosloo as the main antagonist, with Lal, Easwari Rao, Sheela Rajkumar, and others appearing in key roles. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews.

Looking ahead, the actress will headline the upcoming action film Mysaa. The film follows a fearless tribal woman whose life takes a dramatic turn when her family and community face a major threat. Determined to protect her people, she transforms into a formidable warrior and takes on oppressive forces.

Alongside this struggle, Mysaa embarks on a deeply personal journey to uncover a long-buried truth and find answers to a question that has haunted her throughout her life.

Apart from Rashmika, the film features Samuthirakani, Easwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Rao Ramesh, and others in key roles. Directed by Rawindra Pulle, the film's music and background score are composed by Jakes Bejoy.

Initially scheduled for a November 27 release, the film was subsequently postponed. While reports suggest that it may arrive in theatres on December 11, 2026, the makers are yet to officially confirm the new release date.

Additionally, Rashmika is expected to play a pivotal role in Raaka , starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. Directed by Atlee, the film is touted as an ambitious cinematic venture featuring extensive visual effects.

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