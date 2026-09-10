Bigg Boss Telugu 10: RJ Charan to face eviction in Mahapariksha on Nagarjuna hosted show? Find out

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 is gearing up for what could be its first major twist of the season. The season 10 began with a twist as host Nagarjuna Akkineni announced Mahapariksha. The ongoing Mahapariksha inside the house is reportedly set to take an unexpected turn, with a surprise mid-week elimination likely to take place this evening during Bigg Boss 24/7. If the latest buzz is accurate, commoner contestant RJ Charan could find himself at the center of eviction.

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Commoner contestant RJ Charan could be at risk

Unlike the usual weekend eviction format, a mid-week elimination at this stage could leave the contestants stunned and dramatically alter the early game. Charan’s possible exit would be particularly significant given his journey into the house as a commoner. His elimination could also put the spotlight on the evolving celebrities-versus-commoners dynamic, which has been gradually taking shape despite not being the season’s sole focus. Bigg Boss Telugu 10 shows growing friction between Trigun and Rohit, which has already emerged as one of the early talking points inside the house.

Will RJ Charan become Mahapariksha’s first elimination?

If Charan is indeed eliminated mid-week, his departure could put the commoner contingent under considerable pressure. It may also force the remaining housemates to reassess their relationships and approach to the competition. However, with no official confirmation yet, viewers will have to wait and watch to find out whether the latest buzz turns into reality or whether Bigg Boss has a completely different surprise in store.

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Bigg Boss 24/7 to reveal the twist

The answer is expected to unfold this evening on Bigg Boss 24/7, where the developments can be followed live on JioHotstar. With the Mahapariksha only getting underway, an unexpected eviction at this point could immediately raise the stakes and set the tone for the weeks ahead.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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