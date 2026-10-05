Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Srishti Vyakaranam gets evicted from Nagarjuna hosted show after four weeks

Srishti Vyakaranam’s journey in Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has come to an end after four weeks. The engineer-turned-model and actor was eliminated from Nagarjuna-hosted show during the Week 4 Weekend episode on October 4. Her exit marks the conclusion of a stint that saw her voice strong opinions, participate in house dynamics, and confidently navigate the challenges that came her way.

Srishti Vyakaranam’s Bigg Boss Telugu 10 journey comes to an end

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Srishti had already built a diverse career spanning engineering, modelling and acting. Srishti Vyakaranam has been a part of several pageants and works in modelling world. She also ventured into Telugu cinema with Raju Gari Gadhi 2.

How Srishti entered Bigg Boss Telugu 10

Srishti’s road to the reality show began with Agnipariksha 2, where she emerged among the Top 15 contenders. Her performance eventually earned her a place in the main Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house. Once inside, she quickly made her presence felt with her straightforward approach and willingness to express her thoughts, while adapting to the ever-changing equations among the contestants.

Srishti reflects on her experience with Nagarjuna

During her farewell interaction with host Nagarjuna, Srishti remained composed while looking back at her four-week journey. She also shared her perspective on the contestants and offered her assessment of their gameplay as she prepared to leave the house.

What’s next on Bigg Boss Telugu 10?

With Srishti Vyakaranam’s elimination, the competition now moves into another crucial week. As the remaining housemates continue their battle for survival, shifting alliances, unexpected conflicts, and demanding tasks are likely to put their strategies and relationships to the test.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Varshini Sounderajan grabs captaincy from Aman Masud on Nagarjuna's show, says ‘I had to take it because…’