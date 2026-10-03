Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Varshini Sounderajan grabs captaincy from Aman Masud on Nagarjuna's show, says ‘I had to take it because…’

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, saw a major twist in the game this week after Varshini Sounderajan snatched the house captaincy from Aman Masud by using a special power.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Varshini grabs house captaincy from Aman with new task

The ongoing phase, Total Dominion, in Bigg Boss Telugu 10 ended on a dramatic note, as Varshini used her special power to change the outcome of the captaincy task. Aman won the Path to Power challenge, but Varshini used her long-held advantage to snatch his captaincy victory.

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In the episode, the housemates were also seen using their daggers strategically, with the race for immunity emerging as another major battleground. The episode began with the contestants discussing the daggers and how they could make the most of their advantages in the upcoming stages of Total Dominion.

Team Bhairava had to nominate five contestants for the captaincy race. After discussions and internal elections, Varshini, Jhansi, Ram Prasad, Apoorva and Sudheer emerged as the first contenders. However, Sudheer reportedly gave up his spot due to pain in his ankle and exchanged places with Aman.

The decision to pass the daggers also made the captaincy race a strategic battle. Aman's decision became a topic of discussion among the housemates, with Rohit warning him that he could be getting influenced by others.

The leadership challenge, titled Path to Power, put the contestants through a series of stages that tested their physical strength, coordination, and puzzle-solving skills.

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Aman Masud eventually defeated his opponents and won the final challenge, putting him in line to become the new captain. However, his victory was short-lived.

Varshini had been holding on to a special advantage since entering the house. Her Grab Any Win power allowed her to take another contestant's victory. With Aman winning the captaincy challenge, Varshini decided that it was finally time to use her advantage.

With Bigg Boss' permission, Varshini used the power to take Aman's captaincy victory for herself. She was subsequently appointed the new house captain. After all the moments, Varshini told Aman, “Sorry, I took your win. I had to take it because it was important to me.”

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