Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Wild card entrant Mithilesh’s exit from Nagarjuna Akkineni show reduces prize money to Rs 35 lakh

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has witnessed several twists and dramatic developments since its premiere. The latest episode brought a major change to the show, with the winner’s prize money being reduced following Mithilesh Reddy’s exit.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Mithilesh Reddy’s exit reduces prize money to Rs 35 lakh

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10 , wild card contestant Mithilesh Reddy accepted a Rs 15 lakh cash offer and walked out of the show. As a result, the original winner’s prize money of Rs 50 lakh has been reduced to Rs 35 lakh.

Mithilesh, who entered the reality show as a wild card contestant after gaining recognition through Agnipariksha, had only recently begun his journey when Bigg Boss presented the housemates with the cash offer.

The challenge began with an offer of Rs 5 lakh, which was gradually increased to Rs 10 lakh and then Rs 15 lakh. The contestants were given the choice of continuing their journey or accepting the money and leaving the house. Mithilesh ultimately chose the cash prize and ended his Bigg Boss journey.

Explaining his decision, Mithilesh said that as a late entrant, he would find it difficult to establish himself in the house after the other contestants had already formed relationships and alliances. He therefore considered accepting the money a practical decision and chose to leave.

However, his decision had a direct impact on the remaining contestants. Bigg Boss announced that the Rs 15 lakh would be deducted from the eventual winner’s prize money, reducing it from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 35 lakh. The development sparked differing reactions among the housemates, with disagreements emerging over Mithilesh’s decision and its consequences for the eventual winner.

The decision also led to a heated discussion among the contestants, with Thrigun and Aman reportedly getting involved in an intense argument over the issue.

Bigg Boss Telugu 10, also known as Bigg Boss 10: Dasavatharam, is the tenth season of the Telugu-language reality television series Bigg Boss. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni , the season premiered on September 6, 2026, and airs on Star Maa, with streaming available on JioHotstar.

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