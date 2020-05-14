Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner Kaushal Manda brings joy to children from an orphanage on the eve of his birthday

Now, with the kind gesture by the actor Kaushal Manda on the eve of his birthday, the fans love him even more.

The Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner Kaushal Manda celebrated his birthday by bringing a lot of joy to children from an orphanage. The television actor who will soon make his transition on to the big screen was seen serving food to the children from the orphanage. Kaushal Manda shared a heart-warming video on his Twitter account. The Bigg Boss Telugu 2 winner wrote in his tweet, "My birthday doesn't get complete if I don't celebrate it amongst these orphanage http://kids.At the end of the day what gives me satisfaction is that helping the needy, poor & orphanage kids to the extent possible in my capacity & try to bring a smile on their face." On the work front, the actor will be essaying the role of a police officer in an upcoming film.

The actor came back to the television industry with shows like Agnisakshi and Suryavamsham. South actor Kaushal Manda also shared the first look of his character from his upcoming film which is still untitled. The actor looks very dashing as a police officer. The fans and followers of the southern actor were delighted to see the first look poster of Manda from his next film. The actor enjoys a huge fan following.

My birthday doesn't get complete if i don't celebrate it amongst these orphanage https://t.co/JVcKERenlh the end of the day what gives me satisfaction is that helping the needy,poor&orphanage kids to the extent possible in my capacity & try to bring smile on theirpic.twitter.com/999vVIBnIs — kaushal manda (kaushalmanda) May 14, 2020

Kaushal Manda became a household name with the television viewers after he won popular show Bigg Boss Telugu 2. Now, with the latest gesture by the actor on the eve of his birthday, the fans love him even more. The actor had reportedly spent his previous birthday with the fans and followers, but due to the Coronavirus lockdown, it was not possible to do it this time.

