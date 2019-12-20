Bigg Boss Telugu 3 couple Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru enjoy their vacation in Goa; View PICS

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru are currently holidaying in Goa the pictures of which they have shared on their respective social media handles. Check out the pictures.

Although the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has went off air but the news and gossips related to its continues to lurk all over social media. For the unversed, the show’s grand finale was held sometime back wherein Rahul Sipligunj emerged as the ultimate winner. Well, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has been quite a roller coaster ride and had witnessed a lot of enmities and breakdowns among housemates inside the BB house which are unforgettable for the audiences.

But in the midst of all this, a cute love story of a celebrity couple won our hearts and they are Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru. The two of them are currently holidaying in Goa. They have shared pictures of the same on their respective social media handles. In one of the pictures, Varun and Vithika can be seen looking into each other’s eyes in a romanctic manner while in another one, they are seen flashing their beaming smiles together.

Check out the latest pictures of Varun Sandesh and Vithika Sheru below:

During their stay in the Bigg Boss house, the lovely couple had entertained the audiences with their sizzling chemistry. Varun Sandesh tied the knot with Vithika Sheru three years back and have been inseparable since then. Well, it is quite clear that the couple is over the moon to have each other by their side. In one of his interviews, Varun had also mentioned that it was, in fact, Vithika who encouraged him to take part in Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

Cinemallo manaki nachina characters lo housemates #BiggBossTelugu3 Today at 9:30 PM on StarMaa pic.twitter.com/4ZUWgF9BYv — STAR MAA (StarMaa) October 18, 2019

Credits :Instagram

