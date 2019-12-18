Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Ali Reza gets a special gift from host Nagarjuna and he can’t stop gushing over it

Ali Reza, who was last seen in Bigg Boss Telugu 3, is over the moon as Nagarjuna gave him a special gift. Read details

Telugu actor Ali Reza became a household name ever since he participated in the Bigg Boss Telugu 3. The actor won hearts with his strong game and enjoyed a massive following on the show. Besides, his chemistry with host Nagarjuna often grabbed the eyeballs. And while the show has ended, Ali still can’t stop gushing about his journey in the house and with the veteran actor. Adding on to his joy, the Dhruva actor recently received a special gift from Nagarjuna and he is over the moon for it.

Ali recently shared a post on social media and revealed that Nagaruna has gifted him a pair of shoes from his favourite brand. To recall, the actor had asked him for these shoes while he was still inside the Bigg Boss house. Calling Nagarjuna a man of his words, Ali heaped praises for the Soggade Chinni Nayana actor. He even shared a picture of himself with Nagarjuna wherein he was seen posing with his new pair of shoes. Ali captioned the picture as, “Truly a man of his word! Nag sir gifted me a pair of his favourite brand of shoes. I'd asked him for these shoes while I was in the Bigg Boss house and here it is, as promised. Love you Nag sir. you're the best.”

Talking about the work front, Ali will soon be collaborating Nagarjuna on the silver screen in the latter’s upcoming movie. In fact, he has even shot for an action sequence for the movie.

