Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Himaja Reddy reacts to her secret wedding breakup; Video

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 fame Himaja Reddy has hit the headlines yet again. Himaja Reddy's personal life is the talk of the town after a few reports about her secret wedding and divorce started doing rounds on the Internet. Himaja took to Instagram and shared a video of her addressing the rumours about her personal life.

Calling it 'fake' news reports, the actress in the video says that reports about her secret wedding and divorce are bothering her parents. She further added that she is very much single and is enjoying the best phase of her life. While she expresses to get married at a temple in a lavish affair, Himaja, on the other hand, says she is happy with her work and looking after her parents.

Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Thanks for your love and support guys, followed by tags #mylife #update #grewup #youtuber #happyme #trolls (sic).

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

For the unversed, Himaja is known for her debut serial Konchem Istam Konchem Kastam and has played roles in movies like Sathamanam Bhavati, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi and Chitralahari. Himaja, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is currently in the best phase of her career.

Also Read: Darshana Rajendran signs director Vipin Das's Malayalam film 'Jeya Jeya Jeya JAYA HEY'